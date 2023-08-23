 Skip to main content
Peloton stock plunges after 20,000 members canceled subscriptions while waiting for recall

Peloton stock plunges after 20,000 members canceled subscriptions while waiting for recall

People walk by Peloton Studios on May 12, 2022 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — A Peloton recall involving the adjustable seat on more than two million bikes is becoming a bigger headache than expected.

Shares of the fitness company plummeted 20% in early trading Wednesday after another dismal earnings report that revealed the recall’s price tag “substantially exceeded” Peloton’s expectations, costing the company $40 million and about 20,000 members who paused their monthly subscriptions because they were waiting for a replacement seat post.

