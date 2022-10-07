 Skip to main content
Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, has died at age 22

Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records.

The record-breaking toy fox terrier died of natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, on Monday, said Guinness in a news release.

