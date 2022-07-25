 Skip to main content
Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' star, dead at 83

Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' and 'Law & Order' star, dead at 83

Paul Sorvino in "Goodfellas."

 Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor whose roles ranged from the mob boss in "Goodfellas" to an early stint on the long-running cop drama "Law & Order," has died, according to his publicist Roger Neal. He was 83.

Sorvino died on Monday of natural causes with his wife Dee Dee by his side, who issued a statement through Neal saying, "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino."

