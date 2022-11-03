 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Pelosi released from hospital

Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery.

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Pelosi released from hospital

Paul Pelosi has been released from the San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm. Pelosi is seen here on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

"Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home," Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Priscilla Alvarez and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred