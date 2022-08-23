 Skip to main content
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleads guilty to DUI charge

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving under the influence of alcohol in May.

Judge Joseph Solga sentenced Pelosi to five days in jail but he will receive credit for two days already served and two days for conduct credit. His remaining one day will be served through a court work program. Pelosi will be on probation for three years and pay upwards of $1,700 in fines.

