Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, attacked with hammer at home

Paul Pelosi (right), the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at the couple's home in San Francisco early on October 28. Pelosi is pictured here in Washington, DC, on March 17.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell CNN.

Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery, the Democratic speaker's office said in a statement.

CNN's Betsy Klein, Karl de Vries and Sunlen Serfaty contributed to this report.

