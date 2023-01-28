Patrick Mahomes will start AFC Championship game despite ankle sprain

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI BIG ISLAND LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds increasing to 25 to 30 kt with higher
gusts and seas building 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters and Kaiwi
Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mahomes injured his ankle during the Chiefs' victory over the Jaguars last week.
The 27-year-old had been expected to play after he was listed as a full participant in practices all week but his absence from Friday's injury report and comments from Chiefs' coach Andy Reid confirmed his status.
"He looks good," Reid said on Friday. "He's moving around good. He'll go out and play."'
Mahomes injured his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars after it got awkwardly caught underneath Jaguars' Arden Key when he was brought down by Key and Peters in the first quarter.
He stayed in the game for the rest of the first quarter but was in obvious discomfort and headed to the locker room for evaluation and an X-Ray during the second quarter.
Chad Henne took over at quarterback and went on to lead the Chiefs to a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead.
Despite the team listing him as questionable to return, Mahomes came back in the second half and led the team to the victory, ending the night with 195 yards passing and two touchdowns.
"Obviously, I have a lot of adrenaline going right now, so we'll see how it feels," Mahomes told reporters after the game last week.
"But I'll hop right in the treatment tonight and try to do whatever I can to be as close to 100 percent by next week.
"Luckily for us, we played the early game on Saturday, so we get an extra almost half a day that I can let that ankle rest."
Mahomes has secured his status as the league's best player by defeating every other notable quarterback, except Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, and it is unclear how much his ankle will hamper his attempt to complete the set.
"I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer," Mahomes said on Thursday, according to ESPN.
"We'll see during the game. You can't fully do exactly what it's going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to."
In 2019, after suffering a similar injury, Mahomes dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders for 443 yards and four touchdown passes, but also threw a career-low 4.5% of his passes on the run and averaged his fourth-lowest 4.9 scramble yards per dropback, according to NFL.com.
And the stakes couldn't be higher on Sunday for whoever wins will reach Super Bowl 57.