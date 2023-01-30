Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to be first Black quarterbacks to face off at the Super Bowl

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to make history on February 12.
The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be the first in Super Bowl history to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts bid to lead their teams to glory on the biggest stage of all.
Black quarterbacks have featured and won the Super Bowl in the past but never has there been two Black quarterbacks starting for each side.
Mahomes, who became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020, is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Eagles quarterback Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.
Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl, leading the then-Washington Redskins to victory in 1988, and was followed by Russell Wilson for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and Mahomes in 2020, while others have started and lost the big game.
Mahomes powered through an ankle injury to inspire his team to a 23-20 victory in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Clearly struggling with the pain, the 27-year-old produced an inspired performance, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
"I don't think we have any cigars, but we'll be ready to go at the Super Bowl," Mahomes told CBS after the game, not wanting to get too excited.
Earlier in the day, Eagles quarterback Hurts passed Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback as he guided his team past the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.
"I don't really know how to feel, to be honest," he told reporters after reaching the Super Bowl.
"You work really hard to put yourself in this position and I'm forever grateful. Only God knows the things that each individual on this team has been able to overcome for us to come together as a team and do something special as a group.
"That's what means the most. I always want to go out there and give my best regardless of what's going on because I don't want to let down the guy next to me."