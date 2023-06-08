 Skip to main content
Pat Robertson, Christian televangelist and one-time presidential candidate, dies at age 93

Television evangelist and conservative political activist Pat Robertson speaks to a meeting of the Christian Coalition in Washington, D.C., during the political season in 1994.

 Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

(CNN) — Pat Robertson, the prominent televangelist who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, made the Christian right a powerful political force and unsuccessfully ran for president in 1988, died on Thursday, the network said in a news release.

“Pat Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning. He was 93,” the release said.

