...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward
and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Partisan hostility is rising among Americans, Pew survey finds

Americans' level of partisan hostility is rising, according to a Pew Research survey released on August 9.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

Americans' level of partisan hostility is rising, according to a Pew Research survey released Tuesday that highlights Americans' complicated relationship with the political parties.

Over the past six years, the poll finds, Democrats and Republicans have both grown increasingly likely to view members of the opposing party through a negative lens. In the latest poll, majorities of Democrats describe Republicans as being more closed-minded, dishonest, immoral and unintelligent than other Americans; majorities of Republicans describe Democrats as each of the above, with the further addition of "lazy."

