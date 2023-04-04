 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Over 62 million are at risk of severe weather as tornado-spawning storm system treks across Central US

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado damage
Several buildings in Colona, Illinois, seen damaged on Tuesday after a tornado impacted the area.

 

 Dennis Becht

Over 62 million are at risk of severe weather Wednesday as a major tornado-spawning storm system treks across the Central US, threatening more damage ahead after battering Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan.

At least five tornadoes were reported Tuesday, including two in Iowa and three in Illinois, where several buildings, including a gas station, were damaged in the town of Colona and multiple semi-trucks blown over along the I-88.

CNN Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred