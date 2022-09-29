 Skip to main content
Out-of-service satellites must be removed within 5 years, FCC says

Satellites that are no longer in service must get out of the sky far more quickly under a new rule adopted by US federal regulators September 29. Space debris is seen here flying uncontrolled through Earth's orbit.

Satellites that are no longer in service must get out of the sky far more quickly under a new rule adopted by US federal regulators Thursday — and it's all in the name of combating the garbage in Earth's orbit.

Unused satellites in low-Earth orbit, which is the area already most congested with satellites, must be dragged out of orbit "as soon as practicable, and no more than five years following the end of their mission," according to the new Federal Communications Commission rule.

