...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

  • 0
Oscars crisis team in place after Will Smith slap

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn't want another incident like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, but they are planning for the unexpected.

In an interview with Time magazine, the Academy's chief executive officer, Bill Kramer, said there will now be a crisis team on hand at Hollywood's biggest night, describing it as "something we've never had before."

