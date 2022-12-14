 Skip to main content
Only 14% of diagnosed cancers in the US are detected by screening, report says

A small proportion -- 14.1% -- of all diagnosed cancers in the United States are detected by screening with a recommended screening test, according to a new report.

The remaining diagnosed cancers tend to be found when someone has symptoms or seeks imaging or medical care for other reasons, suggests the report, posted online Wednesday by researchers at the nonprofit research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.

