...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
LEVELS FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion

  • 0
People wait in line at Blue Bird Liquor store to purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets Friday in Hawthorne, California.

 Ringo Chiu/AP

The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.

One ticket bought in Des Plaines hit the top prize in Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, securing the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game and ending a buildup that began when Mega Millions last drew a jackpot winner in mid-April.

