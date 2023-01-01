 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

  • 0
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

A public screen displays the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hang Seng Index figures in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned.

"Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred