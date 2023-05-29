 Skip to main content
One of these Vietnam War POWs spent 10 months in a ‘tiger cage.’ What happened to the other was even worse

(CNN) — Staff Sgt. Ken Wallingford had only days left to serve in the US Army when he found himself trapped – and seconds away from being burned alive.

He’d spent the previous night hiding in a bunker with another soldier at a base that had been overrun by the North Vietnamese forces and was already nursing 17 shrapnel wounds when he realized his position had been spotted. His life flashed before his eyes, frame by frame, like an old 8mm film.

