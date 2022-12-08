Oil prices jump 4% after Keystone Pipeline shut due to leak

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Oil prices jump 4% after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak. Pictured is the pipeline pumping station for the Keystone operations in Steele City, Nebraska, in July 2012.
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images
US oil prices climbed as much as 5% Thursday morning after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.
Federal safety regulators have deployed to the site of the oil leak and the investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told CNN.
Canada's TC Energy said it launched an emergency shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline System at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday after alarms were triggered and pressure dropped in the system. The company said the system remains shut as "our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil."
The PHMSA, an arm of the Transportation Department charged with enforcing safety regulations for pipelines, said the leak is located near Washington, Kansas, which is near the border with Nebraska.
The spokesperson said the agency continues to investigate the cause of the leak.
US oil prices rose to $75.44 a barrel on the news, before easing. In recent trading, oil was up 2.5% to $73.77 a barrel. The gains follow a steep sell-off in recent days that left crude at levels unseen since December 2021.
No timetable has been given for restarting the Keystone Pipeline, a 2,700-mile system that delivers mostly Canadian oil to major refineries across America. The pipeline can transport more than 600,000 barrels of oil per day.
Matt Smith, an analyst at commodity data provider Kpler, said Canadian oil normally transported by Keystone can't be easily replaced.
"We're seeing a pop in prices because this will impact refiners that take this crude," Smith said.
"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release," TC Energy said in a statement.