 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Officers use snacks to lure loose pig to safety, owner sought

  • Updated
  • 0
Officers use snacks to lure loose pig to safety in Portland, owner sought

Pig, known as John Doe, was rescued in SE Portland.

 Portland Police Bureau/KPTV

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Is anyone missing their pet pig? The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic in the Powellhurst neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, an officer was driving near the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 138th Avenue when she saw traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road. The officer then saw the object was a pig.

Other officers came to help and animal control was called. Police said officers worked to contain the pig and keep him safe from passing vehicles.

There were a few short foot pursuits while officers tried to contain the pig. Officers used snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies, to keep him calm and contained. Police said the pig was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos.

Once staff from the On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived, police said it took a several few attempts and seven people to safely coral the pig into a crate.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the pig, who will be known as John Doe. If you are the owner or may know who the owner is, please call the shelter directly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK