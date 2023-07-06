 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations after the deadly implosion of its Titan submersible

OceanGate's Titan submersible is pictured.

 Oceangate/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — OceanGate – the owner of the Titan submersible that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic, killing all five people on board – says it has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.

The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those who perished in the disaster in the North Atlantic Ocean last month.

