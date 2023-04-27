 Skip to main content
Ocean census aims to discover 100,000 previously unknown marine species

Scientists use deep-sea submersibles to examine coral reefs off the coast of the Maldives in September 2022 as part of a science mission to gain insights on the impact of carbon emissions and overfishing.

 Ocean Census/AP

Researchers have embarked on an ambitious global initiative to discover and record marine life hidden in the world's oceans.

Ocean Census aims to identify 100,000 unknown species in the next 10 years, allowing scientists to better understand and protect the deep-sea ecosystem.

