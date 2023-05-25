 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

  • 0
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for plot to keep Trump in power

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for leading a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

 Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for leading a far-reaching plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

A second Oath Keepers member, Kelly Meggs, the leader of the Florida contingent of the group, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

CNN’s Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred