Oath Keepers leader and associates convicted of multiple charges in seditious conspiracy case

Kelly Meggs, Stewart Rhodes, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, and Thomas Caldwell are seen here.

 Marion County Sheriff's Office/Reuters/Getty Images/Montgomery County

A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and associate Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

While the jury split on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group, even two guilty verdicts on the seditious conspiracy charge marked a significant win for the Justice Department and was hailed as vindication by the House select committee investigating the insurrection. The historic criminal trial -- the first of three seditious conspiracy cases set to start this year -- was a major test of the department's ability to hold January 6 rioters accountable.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

