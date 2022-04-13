 Skip to main content
O Organics Popcorn recall by Snak King due to possible milk cross-contamination

  • Updated
  • 0
Snak popcorn recall

Snak King is voluntarily recalling 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with “best if used by” dates of Sept 24, 2022  and Sept 25, 2022 due to possible cross contamination with a milk allergen.

The snacks have been sold throughout stores in Hawaii. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled products were sold in ACME, Safeway, King's, Balducci's, Jewel-Osco, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Haggen, and Pavilions locations in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.

The recalled product comes in a 5-ounce flexible package. The “best if used by” date is located on the front of the package on the upper right-hand side. The UPC number for this item is 079893 403038. 

There have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn with the “best if used by” dates in question are urged to not eat the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 626-363-7711.

