 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

*NSYNC to release first new song in over 20 years for ‘Trolls Band Together’ movie

  • 0
*NSYNC to release first new song in over 20 years for ‘Trolls Band Together’ movie

(From left) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on September 12.

 Noam Galai/Getty Images

(CNN) — *NSYNC hasn’t completely said “bye bye bye” to making more music together.

Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick officially reunited to release a new song called “Take You to a Better Place,” which will be featured in the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred