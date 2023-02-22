 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

NPR to cut 10% of its staff in "a major loss" for the public radio network, CEO says

NPR to cut 10% of its staff in "a major loss" for the public radio network, CEO says

National Public Radio will lay off 10% of its staff. The public broadcaster's headquarters in Washington are pictured here in this file image from 2013.

 Bill Clark/Getty Images

National Public Radio will lay off 10% of its staff after projecting a $30 million budget shortfall, NPR's chief executive John Lansing wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday. It becomes just the latest media outlet to make painful cuts as a dramatic slowdown in the advertising market continues to send shockwaves through the industry.

"When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues — people whose skills, spirit, and talents help make NPR what it is today," Lansing wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. "This will be a major loss."

