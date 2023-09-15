 Skip to main content
Nose hairs, dead spiders and licking rocks are among this year’s Ig Nobel Prize-winning topics

London (CNN) — How do you feel when you read the same word many, many, many times? Do people have an equal number of hairs in both their nostrils? Does electrifying your tongue change the taste of the food you are eating?

The scientists who researched these questions are among the winners of this year’s Ig Nobel Prizes – an accolade that has no affiliation to the Nobel Prizes – which aim to “celebrate the unusual, honor the imaginative and spur people’s interest in science, medicine, and technology.”

