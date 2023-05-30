 Skip to main content
North Korea says satellite launch fails, plans to try again

North Korea says satellite launch fails, plans to try again

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a “space projectile” triggering emergency alerts in Seoul and Japan, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured here in Pyongyang, on March 1, ordered officials to prepare to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

 KCNA/Reuters

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea’s attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite failed Wednesday when the second stage of the rocket failed, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding that Pyongyang planned to carry out a second launch as soon as possible.

“The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea ​​as it lost propulsion due to an abnormal startup of the engine on the 2nd stage after the 1st stage was separated during normal flight,” KCNA said.

