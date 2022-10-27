 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

  • Updated
  • 0
North Korea fires more missiles as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula

A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 29. North Korea fires another missile as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula.

 Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, according to South Korean military officials, adding to tensions in the region.

The missiles were fired from Tongchon county in North Korea's eastern Kangwon province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. local time on Friday, according to a statement by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

CNN's Yoonjung Seo contributed reporting.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred