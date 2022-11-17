 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Korea fires suspected ICBM into sea off Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese officials

  • Updated
  • 0
North Korea fires suspected ICBM into sea off Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese officials

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ramped up missile tests this year.

 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/FILE

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, in actions condemned as unacceptable by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The presumed ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

CNN's Emiko Jokuza and Brad Lendon contributed to this report

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred