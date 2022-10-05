 Skip to main content
North Korea fires more missiles as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff -— a move likely to escalate tensions in the area after a series of shows of military might this week.

Originating from the Samsok area of North Korea's capital Pyongyang, according to the South Korean statement, it was North Korea's sixth ballistic missile launch event in the past two weeks.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Richard Roth, Jonny Hallam, Larry Register and Sahar Akbarzai

