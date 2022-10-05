 Skip to main content
North Korea fires another missile as tensions rise around Korean Peninsula

North Korea fired another missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning local time, according to South Korean and Japanese officials, escalating tensions in the area amid a series of shows of military might this week.

North Korea's new launch is the sixth such ballistic missile launch in the past two weeks. It closely follows a previous and highly provocative launch by the isolated country; on Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan — the first in five years — prompting Tokyo to urge residents to take shelter.

Reporting contributed by CNN's Richard Roth, Jonny Hallam, Larry Register and Sahar Akbarzai

