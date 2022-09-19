 Skip to main content
Night owls have higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, study says

night owl
Jonas Leupe via Unsplash

If you prefer to go to bed and get up later -- a sleep chronotype known as being a night owl -- you may be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, a new study found.

Night owls were more sedentary, had lower aerobic fitness levels and burned less fat at rest and while active than early birds in the study. Night owls were also more likely to be insulin-resistant, meaning their muscles required more insulin to be able to get the energy they need, according to the study published Monday in the journal Experimental Physiology.

