 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Next phase in the medication abortion fight will be a quick-moving legal battle

  • Updated
  • 0
Next phase in the medication abortion fight will be a quick-moving legal battle

Used boxes of Mifepristone pills, the first drug used in a medical abortion.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File

A seven-day clock is ticking for the Biden administration and higher courts to address an untenable situation around medication abortion -- one created by rival federal court rulings from judges in separate corners of the country.

While it's not unusual for lower courts to disagree on major legal questions, the contradicting orders that came down Friday -- within less than an hour of each other -- marked the most high-pitched legal battle over abortion access since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last year.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred