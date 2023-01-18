 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern to resign before upcoming election

  • 0
New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern to resign before upcoming election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her intention to resign at the War Memorial Centre on January 19 in Napier, New Zealand.

 Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls.

Speaking at news conference, Ardern said her term would end by February 7, when she expects a new Labour prime minister will be sworn in -- though "depending on the process that could be earlier."

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the Maori name for White Island. It is Te Puia o Whakaari

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred