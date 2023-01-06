 Skip to main content
New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit

New York judge denies motion from Trump and family to dismiss $250 million lawsuit

A New York state judge on Friday denied motions from former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump to dismiss the New York attorney general's $250 million lawsuit, finding some of the arguments "frivolous."

Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps' legal arguments when he imposed a monitor on the Trump Organization last year.

