New York, DC prepare for possible Trump indictment in hush money probe

Former President Trump

Former President Donald Trump is pictured here at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Officials in New York and Washington, DC, are preparing for potential protests as a grand jury empaneled as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels continues to weigh possible charges.

In New York City -- where the grand jury has been meeting -- all NYPD officers are expected to be in uniform and ready for deployment Tuesday, according to an internal memo that a source shared with CNN. Law enforcement officials told CNN that although Tuesday is a "high alert day," there is currently no credible threat.

CNN's Paula Reid, Shimon Prokupecz, Priscilla Alvarez, Devan Cole, Alex Marquardt and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.

