New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business

Then-President-elect Donald Trump along with his children Eric, left, Ivanka and Donald Jr. arrive for a press conference January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York.

 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The New York state attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself.

In the more than 200-page lawsuit, Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, alleges the fraud touched all aspects of the Trump business, including its properties and golf courses. According to the lawsuit, the Trump Organization deceived lenders, insurers and tax authorities by inflating the value of his properties using misleading appraisals.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

