New York AG’s office now says Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years

Donald Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, lawyers for the New York attorney general’s office alleged Friday, significantly more than previously purported.

 Alex Brandon/AP

(CNN) — Donald Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, lawyers for the New York attorney general’s office alleged Friday, significantly more than previously purported.

The new figure, detailed in a court filing, dwarfs investigators’ previous allegation that Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion in one year.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

