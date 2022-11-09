 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Webb telescope image shows 'lonely' dwarf galaxy in striking detail

  • Updated
  • 0
New Webb telescope image shows 'lonely' dwarf galaxy in striking detail

A portion of the dwarf galaxy Wolf--Lundmark--Melotte is shown, as captured by (from left) the Spitzer Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb's image shows far more detail.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/IPAC/Kristen McQuinn

The James Webb Space Telescope has snapped a remarkably detailed image of a nearby dwarf galaxy. The near-infrared view reveals the deepest glimpse yet into a stellar panorama that could offer astronomers an ideal means of studying aspects of the early universe.

The image shows a panoply of stars within a lonely dwarf galaxy called Wolf - Lundmark - Melotte, which lies about 3 million light-years from our home galaxy, the Milky Way, and is about one-tenth the size.

CNN's Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred