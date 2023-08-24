 Skip to main content
New mugshot shows 18-year-old accused of strangling 11-year-old neighbor to death in Pasadena

New mugshot shows 18-year-old accused of strangling 11-year-old neighbor to death in Pasadena

A new mugshot shows 18-year-old, Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found by her father, under a bed at a Pasadena apartment complex.

 Caddo Parish sheriff/KTBS

    PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A new mugshot shows an 18-year-old charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl whose body was found by her father, under a bed at a Pasadena apartment complex.

