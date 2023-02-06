 Skip to main content
New asteroid photobombs Webb telescope

New asteroid photobombs Webb telescope

An artist's illustration depicts an irregularly shaped gray asteroid similar to the new object spotted by the Webb telescope.

 N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed its smallest cosmic object to date — a previously unknown asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.

A team of European astronomers made the detection of the space rock, which is between 328 and 656 feet (100 to 200 meters) long, and located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

