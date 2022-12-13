 Skip to main content
Negotiators announce bipartisan framework agreement for government funding package

Congress is on track to pass a week-long extension to avert a shutdown on Friday.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Top congressional negotiators announced Tuesday evening that an agreement had been reached for a framework that should allow lawmakers to complete a sweeping full-year government funding package.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said in a statement that he and ranking Republican member Richard Shelby and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro have "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President."

CNN's Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer, Ali Zaslav and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.

