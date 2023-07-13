 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nearly 5 million kids might miss out on food assistance if these states don’t act by Friday

  • 0
Nearly 5 million kids might miss out on food assistance if these states don’t act by Friday

Children in eight states will not get Pandemic EBT funds this summer to help their families buy food while school is out unless their state officials act before Friday.

 Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Nearly 5 million children in eight states could lose out on some extra funds for food unless their state officials sign up for a federal relief program by Friday.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, known as P-EBT, is providing $120 over the summer to families whose children qualify for free or reduced-price meals or attend schools in low-income areas where all students receive free meals.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred