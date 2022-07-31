NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
PORTIONS OF HAWAII...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Big Island, Maui, Kahoolawe, Lanai,
Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will accelerate downslope, near
mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in
areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...38 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Bill Russell, pictured here in 1969, has died at age 88.
NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the first Black head coach in the league, passed away "peacefully" Sunday, according to a family statement from his verified Twitter account. He was 88.
"It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans, & followers," the statement reads. "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.
"Bill's two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come: twice an NCAA champion; captain of a gold-medal-winning US Olympic team; 11 times an NBA champion; and at the helm for two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team.
"Along the way, Bill earned a string of individual awards that stands unprecedented as it went unmentioned by him. In 2009, the award for the NBA Finals most valuable player was renamed after two- time Hall of Famer as the 'Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.'
"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."
Russell won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics, including eight straight from 1959 to 1966. He was a five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star.
As a coach for the Celtics, he led Boston to two titles, becoming the first Black head coach to win an NBA championship.
NBA Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas posted on Twitter: "Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom."
"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," Silver said in a statement. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society.
"Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity."