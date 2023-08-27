 Skip to main content
National Cinema Day is back with $4 movie tickets

An AMC movie theater in San Francisco, California on July 31. August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — If you haven’t seen some of the summer’s hottest blockbusters, there’s no time like the present.

Sunday is the second annual National Cinema Day. At more than 3,000 participating theaters across the country the price of a movie ticket is just $4. The last time the average movie ticket was priced this low was in 1989, according to survey data from the National Association of Theatre Owners. Last year, the average ticket price was $10.53.

