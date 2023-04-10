 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Nashville sends Justin Jones back to the Tennessee House days after GOP lawmakers ousted him

  • Updated
  • 0

Four days after being expelled by Tennessee's Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Democrat Justin Jones marched back to the Capitol on Monday following a unanimous vote by the Nashville Metropolitan Council to reappoint him as an interim representative.

His return representing Nashville's House District 52 put a exclamation point on a remarkable 100-hour stretch in which Jones and another Black Democrat, Justin Pearson, lost their seats in an extraordinary, emotionally charged legislative session, after calling for gun reform during a protest on the chamber floor. A third Democrat who had joined them, Rep. Gloria Johnson, narrowly avoided expulsion during Thursday's House session.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, Eric Levenson, Steve Almasy, Amy Simonson, Raja Razek, Dakin Andone, Andi Babineau, Kelly McCleary, Ryan Young, Michelle Watson, Arlette Saenz, Dianne Gallagher, Tina Burnside and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

