NASA's Webb telescope captures first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet

This illustration shows what exoplanet WASP-39b could look like, based on current understanding of the planet.

 NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Olmsted (STScI)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, a planet outside our solar system.

The exoplanet, WASP-39b, is a hot gas giant orbiting a sunlike star that is 700 light-years from Earth and part of a larger Webb investigation that includes two other transiting planets, according to NASA. Understanding the atmospheric makeup of planets like WASP-39b is critical for knowing their origins and how they evolved, the agency noted in a news release.

