...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

NASA's Orion spacecraft snaps a selfie on its journey beyond the far side of the moon

NASA released a selfie taken by the Orion capsule and close-up photos of the moon's crater-marked landscape as the spacecraft continues on the Artemis 1 mission, a 25-and-a-half day journey that will take it more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

Orion's latest selfie — taken Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission, by a camera on one of the capsule's solar arrays — reveals the spacecraft giving angles with a bit of moon visible in the background. The close-up photos were taken Monday as Orion made its closest approach to the moon, passing about 80 miles (129 kilometers) above the lunar surface.

