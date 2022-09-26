 Skip to main content
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid

  Updated
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid

An illustration shows NASA's DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency's LICIACube before the collision with Dimorphos.

 Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA

A NASA spacecraft has intentionally slammed into an asteroid in humanity's first test of planetary defense.

The impact occurred at 7:14 p.m. ET greeted by cheers from the mission team in Laurel, Maryland. The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, launched 10 months ago.

